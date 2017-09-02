Apple expected to unveil 10th anniversary iPhones at Sept. 12 event

(CBS) – Apple’s faithful fans and investors won’t have to wait much longer to see what the iPhone maker has in store next.

The company sent out invitations Thursday announcing Sept. 12 as the date for the company’s annual post-Labor Day showcase.

As usual, the famously secretive Apple didn’t say what’s on tap, but this is typically when Apple unveils new iPhones.

Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically redesigned iPhone to celebrate the device’s 10th anniversary.

The device — which the tech-obsessed press refers to as the iPhone 8, though its official name is not yet known —may have a number of new features, including dual cameras and Face ID facial recognition technology to unlock the phone. Apple is also reportedly planning to do away with the familiar Home button. Our partner site CNET has a complete rundown of the expected upgrades and rumored advances.

Numerous reports say this model is expected to retail for about $1,000.

Aside from the possible iPhone 8, Apple is likely announce an array of upgrades to last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. CNET reports a new LTE-equipped Apple Watch and 4K-ready Apple TVs are also expected.

The location of the event is also new and noteworthy.

“This year, Apple’s big reveal is at a new location: the 1,000-people Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, the company’s brand-new ‘spaceship’ headquarters in Cupertino, California,” reports CNET senior editor Scott Stein. “Expect it to be as much of a presence at the event as Tim Cook and the new iPhones.”

The annual showcase comes as Apple is facing strong competition from Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 8. The company typically starts in-store sales and shipping of its next generation of iPhones about 10 days after the public unveiling, to drive up sales before its financial quarter closes on September 30.