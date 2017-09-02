Coroner IDs distressed swimmer found in Intracoastal Waterway this weekend

By Published: Updated:
News13 image

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Authorities confirm a body was found in day two of their search for a reported swimmer in distress near the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Captain Mark Nugent, the body was found at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Monday, Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 46-year-old David Escobar Jr., originally from California.

Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted out the body being found soon after.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jonathan Evans says the search  began around 11:17 a.m. Friday for a swimmer they think went under.

Friday’s search was suspended due to inclement weather. Crews returned to the location this morning.

Related: Search suspended for reported swimmer in distress in Intracoastal Waterway

Captain Nugent says Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County Police, and SC Department of Natural Resources all worked together in this search.

This incident is still under investigation.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s