Coroner IDs distressed swimmer found in Intracoastal Waterway this weekend

Related Coverage Search suspended for reported swimmer in distress in Intracoastal Waterway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Authorities confirm a body was found in day two of their search for a reported swimmer in distress near the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Captain Mark Nugent, the body was found at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Monday, Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 46-year-old David Escobar Jr., originally from California.

Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted out the body being found soon after.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jonathan Evans says the search began around 11:17 a.m. Friday for a swimmer they think went under.

Friday’s search was suspended due to inclement weather. Crews returned to the location this morning.

Related: Search suspended for reported swimmer in distress in Intracoastal Waterway

Captain Nugent says Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County Police, and SC Department of Natural Resources all worked together in this search.

This incident is still under investigation.