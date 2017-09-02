Coastal Carolina Football Wins First Ever FBS Game, 38-28

Conway, SC (WBTW) – It was a great night at the newly renovated Brooks Stadium in Conway as the Coastal Carolina football team get it’s first ever FBS win, 38-28 over visiting UMass. The Chants now 1-0 got big performances on offense from Dalton Demos at quarterback, he rushed for 2 scores. Osharmar Abercrombie led the ground attack with 149 yards a pair of touchdowns himself. CCU set a new attendance record with 13,274 people.

Their next contest is on Saturday, September the 16th at UAB, before returning home to face Western Illinois on Saturday, September 23rd.