Cooper House collects donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of community members in the Grand Strand are donating needed goods to Hurricane Harvey victims.

The Cooper House, in Socastee, has been collecting various relief items including non-perishable food, water, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and pet food. They’ll be donating everything to the Kowboy Krewe Foundation, which will deliver them to people in Port Aransas, a coastal town in Texas that has been devastated by the storm. “We live by the ocean. We know what it’s like to deal with storms, hurricanes. We had a bad one last year but nothing like this. When people are in need, you put everything aside, you get together and you help. That’s what you do,” said volunteer Scott Mann.

Several Socastee High School students also lent a hand at the donation drive. At the Beach RV in Conway donated the trailer that will carry the donations to Texas. The Cooper House will continue to collect donations on Sunday.