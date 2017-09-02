Employees ordered into freezer during armed robbery in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning armed robbery in Darlington.

That robbery occurred at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, at the Burger King located at Lamar Highway and S. Governor Williams Highway.

According to a press release, deputies were told that a “lone black male suspect wearing a mask, armed with a long gun entered the restaurant after an employee walked out the front door.”

The press release also states the suspect ordered the employees into a freezer and demanded everything they had, before leaving without any items through a rear door.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information