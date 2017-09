GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Calling all craft vendors… Georgetown County Library is looking for you.

The Georgetown County Library is looking for unique craft items for their Holiday Craft Fair.

The fair is to be held December 8th and 9th.

If interested, you’re asked to apply by September 30th. If you and your items are selected, you will then pay $25 for the display space.

For more information, you’re asked to call Trudy Bazemore at (843) 545-3303.