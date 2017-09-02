NASCAR team changes its paint to ‘Pray for Texas’

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Palmetto State Armory and Rick Ware Racing are teaming up to support Hurricane Harvey flood victims at Darlington Raceway for NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Race this Sunday with a themed #51 car.

The Pray for Texas Chevrolet is designed to bring attention to the need for donations and support at a large scale NASCAR event.

“The opportunity to repay a small bit of the kindness we received when going through similar circumstances was something we as a company could not pass up” said Adam Ruonala, Chief Marketing Officer of Palmetto State Armory.

“It’s times like these that show how great the people of our country really are, by coming together to make a real difference” said Ruonala.

The devastation of Houston and its surrounding areas has also a personal touch to Rick and Lisa Ware, the owners of Rick Ware Racing.

Born in Houston, Lisa Ware grew up in nearby Kingwood, Texas; an area that suffered major devastation from the storm.

“Most of my family still lives in Texas,” said Lisa Ware. “I am absolutely heartbroken for the people of Houston, but Texans are strong and resilient and they will rebuild better than ever. Please consider donating in any way you possibly can. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Texas. Thank you to all the first respondents, rescuers and volunteers who are risking their own lives to save lives.”

“We want to use Darlington this weekend to bring awareness to generate additional donations to help families throughout Texas. Texans are as tough as they come. But, in this scenario, they need our prayers and support now,” Rick Ware added.

The team’s #51 Days of Thunder / Pray for Texas Chevrolet this weekend at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame” will resemble the mellow yellow colors from the iconic Days of Thunder film driven by Cole Trickle.

An avid Days of Thunder fan, driver Cody Ware is appreciative for the opportunity to adorn those classic colors on a throwback weekend but is eager to do his part to spread the message of help and recovery for those affected.

“I am very excited to be racing at Darlington this weekend. It is a track with so much history and to be running the Southern 500 with my family is a huge blessing,” offered Ware. “I’m equally excited to be running the Days of Thunder / Tribute to Texas Chevrolet throwback! Like my parents, I am also praying for all the people of Texas.”