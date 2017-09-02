Reedy River turns bright green in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Reedy River looks a little different today. We’re talking BRIGHT green.

The Greenville Police Department says they’re not sure why the river is so green, but they are working with the fire department to gather more information.

They are also working with Parks & Recreation to figure out when this happened.

They ask that everyone stay out of the river until they have an answer.

Right now, they are unsure if the river is toxic or if the new color is just a prank.

According to officials, the substance has been contained from further travel by Hazmat, and DHEC is coming to test it.

No other information is available at this time.