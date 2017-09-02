Surfside Beach restaurant to donate profits to Hurricane Harvey relief

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Surfside Beach burger joint is donating 100% of its burger profits to Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Famous Hamburger Joe’s, located at 1410 Highway 17 South, will donate all the burger profits earned from August 29 to September 11.

Tony and Julie Cherney, owners of Famous Hamburger Joe’s, knew they wanted to help out the “Texas neighbors”.

“This kind of disaster can easily happen to us at any time,” said Julie Cherney, co-owner.

“We heard that what [Hurricane Harvey survivors] need most right now, is money. We decided that a portion of the profit wasn’t good enough,” said Tony Cherney, co-owner. “Let’s give all the hamburger profit for a while, as long as the restaurant can afford it. So that’s what we’re doing.”