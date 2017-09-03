Coast Guard suspends search for two missing NC fishermen

(WBTW) – The Coast Guard has officially suspended a search for two missing fishermen from North Carolina after searching for more than 200 hours.

The Coast Guard initially started the search for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick after they did not return from a fishing trip off of Oak Island, N.C.

The missing fishermen’s boat was located by the Coast Guard Friday, about 15 miles off shore of Murrells Inlet, S.C. Neither of the men were aboard the vessel, according to a separate press release.

According to a press release, the Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies searched about 33,154 miles for 247 hours off the Carolina coasts, but were unable to find Chaney or Hambrick.

“After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening,” said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District. “We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”