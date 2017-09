A man has been arrested in connection to an April theft.

North Korea on Sunday claimed a “perfect success” for its most powerful nuclear test so far, a further step in the development of weapons ca…

News 13 Meterologist Jonathan Weant has your Sunday, 11 a.m. updates to tracking Hurricane Irma and the Labor Day Forecast.

A suspect was arrested Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night.

, , , , , Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – If you missed it on Saturday, here is the complete Bojangles Southern 500 Race Preview Special with Chri…