Darlington tailgaters prepare for bojangles southern 500 race

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – As a part of the Bojangles Southern 500 weekend, the semi-pro Xfinity race brought people together on Saturday.

WBTW caught up with a crew that has come to the race for years, and they said it’s the perfect time for them to come together for a good time.

“I’ve been coming down here for the last seven years,” said Jermaine Burgess of Columbia. “I wasn’t a big race fan, but as I came out over the years, it grew on me, and I’m pretty passionate about it.” added Burgess.

After the race, people gathered around for the parade on Main St. in Darlington. The Bojangles Southern 500 kicks off Sunday night at 6 p.m.