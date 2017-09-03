Florence civic center opens temporary ice rink

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Civic Center is trying something new this summer by opening up an ice skating rink inside the arena.

Chasity Wilson with the civic center said they had a few weeks of availability on their calendar, and with temperatures being so high, ice skating seemed to be the perfect fit.

“School just started back, so it’s still a nice opportunity to do something a little different,” said Wilson. “When it’s hot and muggy outside, it’s nice to come in because it’s cool in here.”

The civic center said they’ve had a good turnout so far, and it’s possible they may do ice skating again next summer if things continue going well.

The price to skate is $12 for adults and $10 for children. The last day for skating this summer is Sunday, Sept. 10.