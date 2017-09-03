How to spend Labor Day in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The three-day holiday weekend may soon be ending, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything fun happening in Myrtle Beach for the holiday!

From fireworks shows, to shopping deals, and activities you may have not thought of, WBTW has complied a list of ideas for how to spend the last moments of your 2017 Labor Day Holiday weekend.

FIREWORKS

Two places along the Grand Strand are hosting firework shows around the Labor Day holiday.

Both Broadway at the Beach and the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk are hosting their shows on Sunday, September 3, at 10 p.m.

SHOPPING DEALS

Tanger Outlets off Highway 17 North is offering deals on anything from Adidas (who is offering 30 – 50% off) to Calvin Klein (who’s entire store is discounted up to 70% off). Other deals include a Coach Labor Day Sale, a J. Crew Labor Day Sale (who is offering 50% off normal price items, and then an additional 50% off clearance), and even an Under Armor Labor Day Sale (who is offering the entire store up to 40% off).

Tanger Outlets off Highway 501 is offering the same deals, but also a sale on Banana Republic (you have to use the code VIP15 for 15%), a sale at the Loft outlet store (who is offering 40% off Fall styles and 70% off Summer styles), and Reebok (who is offering up to 40% off the entire store).

For more information about the Labor Day Weekend Deals, visit www.tangeroutlet.com

Stores at Coastal Grand Mall are offering up to 60% off, Buy One Get One deals, and various discounted prices on fall (and back to school essentials), like jeans, shoes, and t-shirts for the whole family. Various deals were available over the entire Labor weekend. For the full list, check out the Coastal Grand Mall Deals website.

The Market Common does not have any Labor Day Sales listed on their site, but they are highlighting that Gordon Biersch is collecting donations until September 10 for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

For more information on The Market Common and their events, visit the Market Common website.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Broadway at the Beach is hosting the final night of Coastal Uncorked, Myrtle Beach’s premier food, wine, and spirits festival, on Sunday, September 3rd. Sunday’s events include a Grand Wine Tasting Event and live music. For tickets to the event, click here.

The House of Blues is hosting an Eli Young Band concert, on Sunday September 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the House of Blues website and range from $20 to $45.

Enjoy the last night of Myrtle Beach’s Hot Summer Nights event on Monday, September 4, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Plyler Park. Monday night festivities include a Kids Carnival Night featuring Dino’s School of Rock on the stage from 7pm until 10pm, the Coke Crew with games, tastings and lots of cool prizes, a GIANT Coke chair photo op, stilt walkers, face painter, balloon twisters, costume characters and many more surprises!