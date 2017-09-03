Man arrested in connection to April motel robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection to an April theft.

Ramondez Deandre Myers, from Conway, was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police on September 2nd. He has been charged with armed robbery, possesion of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and failure to appear.

According to a police report obtained by WBTW, the incident occurred on April 6, 2017 at the Happy Holiday Motel on North Ocean Boulevard.

The victim reported to police that two females invited him up to their room, when two males with handguns exited the bathroom in the motel room. The victim says the suspects then held the gun to his head and stole his belongings, including his wallet, credit cards, identification, and about $140.

The police report states that police also spoke with a witness who worked at the Happy Holiday Motel, who said she witnessed two males and two females run out of the room, after she knocked on the door and threatened to call police.

The two males and two females proceeded to leave the motel, but were stopped when police saw the vehicle that fled the scene. The victim later positively identified the suspects.

According to J. Reuben Long, Myers is still incarcerated and no bail has been set for any of his charges.