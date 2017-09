MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Motorists will see another closure of the Marina Parkway in Myrtle Beach within the next week.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the Marina Parkway will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, so a contractor can install a sewer mainline and a drainage pipeline.

This will affect Marina Parkway between 62nd Avenue North and Luster Leaf Circle, at the Magnolia Pointe Condominiums.

The road is said to reopen by 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 7.