Overnight manhunt for escaped suspect in Florence County ends in arrest

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A suspect was arrested Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night.

The Florence Police Department arrested Lynette Lide on shoplifting and escape charges around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the florence Police Department, Lide had been arrested for shoplifting charges and was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8 p.m.

The officer transporting Lide slowed down for railroad tracks on Effingham Highway when Lide was able to get out of the car and escape into the woods, causing a manhunt to begin.

The manhunt ended with Lide’s recapture. Lide is currently in the Florence County Detention Center.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the manhunt and recapture.