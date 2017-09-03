Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the area of 1st Avenue S and US Highway 17, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Emergency responders arrived and pronounced the female victim dead.

The driver told police he was traveling south on Highway 17 near Pizza Hut when he saw the woman in the roadway. According to the police report, he attempted to swerve to avoid hitting her but could not.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded to the incident but has not yet released the woman’s identity.

No charges will be brought against the driver.