BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A South Carolina man wanted since 2002 has been found and arrested in Florida.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Yedrick Graham.

He is accused of committing an armed robbery with a deadly weapon. A warrant for his arrested was issued in 2002.

Authorities were able to find Graham in Florida and he is currently awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.