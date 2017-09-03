Surfside restaurant donating profits to Hurricane Harvey victims

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re looking for a way to help the tens of thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, all you have to do is go out to eat a nice, juicy burger.

Hamburger Joe’s in Surfside Beach is donating 100% of the profits from every hamburger it sells to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The restaurant will be doing this through Labor Day weekend and until September 11. The owners of Hamburger Joe’s said they wanted to lend a helping hand, and also give people who may not know how or where to donate, a way to do so. “A lot of people here that don’t know how to donate, and if they just come here and eat a burger, they’re donating. We went through Hurricane Matthew, which is nothing compared to what’s going on down there. I couldn’t imagine losing everything,” said manager Dietke Stogner.