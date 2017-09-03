VIDEO: Man arrested for urinating in store’s beer cooler, police say

By Published:

ELYRIA, OH (WCMH) — A man in northern Ohio was arrested after video allegedly showed him urinating in a convenience store’s beer cooler.

According to WOIO, Eddie Sherman, 65, was charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency, and public intoxication after police said surveillance video caught him urinating in the cooler.

Police said Sherman wasn’t at the store when they arrived on scene, but they later arrested him at his Elyria home.

Sherman was transported to the Lorain County Jail after being charged with the crime.

