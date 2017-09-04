2 teens busted for break-in by Darlington deputy leaving race duty

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two teens were arrested early Monday morning after a deputy coming home from working the race noticed them near a Darlington home.

A press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was traveling home around 1 a.m. when he saw two males with book bags walking up towards a house with another male, also wearing a backpack, remaining on the sidewalk as a lookout.

When the deputy approached the people near the intersection of Cashua Street and Spring Street, he was able to detain two of the three males. The third suspect managed to run away.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Robert Kilgo says items on the two teens arrested were believed to be stolen.

Darlington police were also called in to investigate, and discovered the suspects had broken into at least one vehicle during the night.

According to booking records, 18-year-old Anthony Graham and 19-year-old Delonte Jackson were admitted to the detention center around 3 a.m. Monday.

Darlington police charged Graham with breaking into a motor vehicle and entering premises after warning. Jackson was charged with entering premises after warning and possession of a controlled substance.