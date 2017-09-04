3 more arrests, 6 total in shooting of 88-year-old woman in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE (WBTW) – Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown says three more people have been charged for the shooting and attempted robbery involving an elderly woman in Florence County. This makes 6 total arrests in connection to the attempted armed robbery.

Authorities charged Javarius Smith, Juwan Smith and Dante Rogers and a 16-year-old are also in custody.

Javarius Smith, Juwan Smith, and Alfred Lamar have been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Kevin Kvon Commander was arrested for accessory before the fact and criminal conspiracy. He will also be charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Chief Billy Brown added Dante Rogers and the 16-year-old are also in custody. A mug shot is not available for Rogers at this time because he is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Chief Billy Brown did not comment on exactly what charges Dante Rogers and the 16-year-old face at this time.

Chief Brown adds that no more arrests are expected but more charges could be possible.