88-year-old victim dead after August shooting, robbery identified

TIMMONSVILLE (WBTW) – Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown says the 88-year-old victim in this case died Sunday morning.

More details about her death will be released after autopsy results come back, but Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says she had been a patient in the hospital ICU since the incident.

The victim was identified as Katherine Wilson on Wednesday.

Three more people were charged in September for the shooting and attempted robbery involving an elderly woman in Florence County. This makes 6 total arrests in connection to the attempted armed robbery.

Authorities have charged Javarius Smith, Juwan Smith, Diante Rogers and a 16-year-old, who are all in custody.

Javarius Smith, Juwan Smith, and Alfred Lamar have been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Kevin Kvon Commander was arrested for accessory before the fact and criminal conspiracy. He will also be charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Diante Rogers was charged by Marion police with larceny, possession of a weapon by unlawful person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy.

Chief Billy Brown added the 16-year-old is also in custody, but could not comment on the juvenile’s charges.

No more arrests are expected but more charges could be possible.