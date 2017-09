Click on the video to see highlights of the following games: Dillon 48, Latta 12 Lake View 50, South Robeson 6 South View 28, Lumberton 21 I…

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – At 6 a.m. Monday, dozens of Durham workers, many from fast food restaurants, walked out of their jobs for a nationwide…

SILVER SPRING, MD (WCMH) — The FDA is issuing a major recall, saying that half a million people’s pacemakers could be hacked. The Food and D…

COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in sur…

HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – UPDATE: Horry County Fire Rescue say they have located the two missing paddle boarders around 8:00 p.m., Monday eveni…