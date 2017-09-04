Conway trailer fire under investigation by HCPD

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Fire officials say a trailer fire in Conway is under investigation by Horry County police.

Horry County Fire Rescue Captain Mark Nugent says the single wide trailer on Ole Kings Street suffered significant damage. Fire crews were on the scene of the fire around 4:22 a.m. Monday, and according to the Horry County Fire Twitter page, the house fire was under control by 4:43 a.m.

The person that lived in the home was not injured in the fire, Captain Nugent says.

Fire investigators do not know the cause of the fire, and the Horry County Police Department is the lead agency on the case.

