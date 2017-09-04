Lumberton man helps Harvey victims

Lumberton, N.C.- Hurricane Harvey hit hard in Texas and many wanted to help. A Lumberton man drove his boat to Texas to do just that. The sounds have been described as terrifying and the images devastating, but on August 28, 2017 Chris Britt said he knew he needed to take action.

“I felt that the lord had spoke to me to go so I just went,” said Britt.

He left his three daughters at home and made the 20 hour drive to Texas with his close friend and step father by his side. His goal was to help both people and animals in need.

“It was terrible, it was just bad,” said Britt.

He used the Zello app on his phone to communicate with the Cajun Navy and United States Coast Guard. Britt said some of the messages are still difficult to listen to. He said the flooded roads were so bad that at one point his boat hit a guardrail on the highway and knocked his friend overboard. Despite the danger, Britt said the look of joy on the faces of the people he rescued made his trip worth every second.

“We pulled up, I jumped out of the boat and my partner went up and kind of walked the elderly woman down, she barely could walk so we got them in the boat safe and back to dry ground,” said Britt.

He said he was just doing the right thing and hopes his message is clear.

“If you can help somebody you know, help, no matter the size color or whatnot anyone can make a difference in someone’s life,” said Britt.

News 13 has raised more than six thousand dollars for Harvey relief. If you would like to donate you can click here https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nexstar-pub