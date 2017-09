A look at your bus stop forecast…

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Denny Hamlin overcame a seemingly critical mistake to win the 68th annual Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darl…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigates an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain…

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people gathered on the beach to catch a glimpse of a species that hasn’t been spotted in the Grand Str…

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re looking for a way to help the tens of thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, all you have t…