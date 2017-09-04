Rescue crews search for 2 paddle boarders on Waccamaw River

HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue says they are searching for two paddle boarders Monday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that they have boat resources on the Waccamaw River near the North Carolina border.

Capt. Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue said the call came in around 6:45 p.m., Monday for two lost paddle boarders. Nugent said they got disoriented and can’t find their way back to where they got in. Rescue crews are attempting to ping the cell phone that one of the paddleboarders has.