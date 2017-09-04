Sled investigates Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigates an officer-involved shooting.

According to Captain Joey Crosby, it happened on 21st Avenue South in Myrtle Beach around 11:30 Sunday night, September 3.

A person driving a car almost hit a security officer. That’s when Myrtle Beach police responded and found the vehicle and the driver on South Ocean Boulevard, Mystic Sea Motel.

While officers were investigating, Captain Crosby says officers had to discharge their weapons. One person is in the hospital.

SLED is investigating because it’s an officer-involved shooting.