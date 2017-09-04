SLED investigates Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting on Ocean Blvd.

By Published: Updated:
News13 image

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to Captain Joey Crosby, it happened on 21st Avenue South in Myrtle Beach around 11:30 Sunday night.

A person driving a car almost hit a security officer. That’s when Myrtle Beach police responded and found the vehicle and the driver on South Ocean Boulevard at the Mystic Sea Motel.

While officers were investigating, Captain Crosby says officers had to discharge their weapons. One person is in the hospital.

SLED is investigating because it’s an officer-involved shooting.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s