StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

High pressure is currently building into the eastern Carolinas and it is filtering in drier air. The air is feeling less humid and rain chances are nonexistent through Monday night. Enjoy the outdoors and less humid air on Labor day although temperatures will still be rather warm and sunshine will be abundant. Overnight lows will be cool, in the upper 60s. Tuesday, moisture will slowly be back on the rise and a slight chance for afternoon showers comes back into the forecast. A stronger cold front will approach the region Wednesday increasing shower and storm chances Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Behind this front will be another drier, slightly cooler air mass and it will move in for the weekend. Sunday’s forecast will largely depend on the position of Irma and the direction it ends up heading. A closer track could bring in rain chances, a further track will keep drier air in the region.

Labor Day, warm with sunny skies. Highs 87 beaches, 89 inland.

Tonight, mostly clear & mild. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few isolated showers. Highs 85-90.