MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit were on the scene of a reported meth lab Tuesday night.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley confirms DEU crews were cleaning up a location on Palmer Place with help from Midway Fire Rescue.

As of 7:45 p.m., officials were still on the scene of the abandoned lab, Lesley says.

So far, there’s no word yet about any arrests connected to the meth lab.