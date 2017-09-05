App allows Florence District 3 students, parents to report bullying

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District 3 is now using technology to stop bullying.

Parents and students in Lake City can anonymously send a tip about possibly bullying to district leaders. The district launched the Quick Tip app Friday. Now anyone can send tips to administrators to investigate.

Lake City parent Katrina Mungo says she’s noticed more bullying incidents in Lake City and nationwide.

“Something has to be done before it goes too far,” urges Katrina Mungo, parent of a Florence District 3 student. “We’re living in a day and age now where you can’t take anything for granted.”

School Safety Co- Director Kasey Feagin says the idea came from other districts in Charleston and Columbia. Florence District 3 wants to be more proactive when it comes to fights or bullying.

“A student can go on here and say, ‘You need to be at the drink machines at such and such time to see something going on,’ explains Feagin. “That way it helps us to prevent things from happening, and if there are things going on, we can put a stop to it.”

Parents and students can send tips with pictures about bullying or abuse anonymously through the district website or the mobile app.

“A lot of times that fear of retaliation or fear of being a snitch is out there,” confirms Feagin. “We wanted for parents as well as students to feel like they could give us information without having it tied back to them.”

Mungo says the new app will help keep students safe.

“When you send them off, you want to say they are protected by administration,” explains Mungo. “So you have to look at it like this is the last time I may or may not see them if something is going wrong. You have to take it to heart.”

The app was free for the district through the school messenger website. Parents or students can download the app or visit the school website to give tips.