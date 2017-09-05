Deputies, SLED investigate deadly Hartsville house fire Tuesday afternoon

By Published: Updated:

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a deadly house fire Tuesday, according to Darlington County deputies.

A press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are still investigating the cause of the fire on Persimmons Drive in the Hartsville area. Deputies were called to the house around noon Tuesday.

Lt. Kilgo confirms one person was found dead in the home. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

SLED has been called in to investigate the fire, the release says.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s