Deputies, SLED investigate deadly Hartsville house fire Tuesday afternoon

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a deadly house fire Tuesday, according to Darlington County deputies.

A press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are still investigating the cause of the fire on Persimmons Drive in the Hartsville area. Deputies were called to the house around noon Tuesday.

Lt. Kilgo confirms one person was found dead in the home. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

SLED has been called in to investigate the fire, the release says.