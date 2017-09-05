FBI arrests ‘significant drug dealer’ from Andrews

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – An Andrews man was arrested by the FBI Violent Crime Task force after a six-month investigation.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Archie Lee McCullough, Jr., 33, was arrested Aug. 30 and is charged with federal drug conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and the use of a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime.

Major Nunn says investigators found heroin on McCullough when they arrested him and found even more drugs when they executed a search warrant and raided his home. Agents found about 2.2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, approximately half a kilogram of heroin, a handgun, money counter and other items commonly used in packaging and selling narcotics.

Investigators estimate the street value of the methamphetamine seized is $80,000 and the heroin at approximately $40,000. Major Nunn says McCullough is considered to be a significant drug dealer in the Pee Dee area. McCullough is being held at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office pending his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

The FBI Violent Crime Task force is comprised of agents with the FBI, Narcotics Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.