Georgetown brothers wanted in shooting near Ming’z Bar

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Two Georgetown brothers are wanted for their alleged involvement in a shooting near Ming’s Bar Tuesday morning.

The Georgetown Police Department says officers responded to a shooting “in the vicinity of Ming’s Bar” located on Merriman Road at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Once on scene, officers discovered one man had been shot and was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital. The victim was later transported to MUSC in Charleston, but his condition was not immediately known.

Police have secured a warrant for Khrystopher “Cross” Harrison, 26, of Georgetown, and his brother, Khryshard Harrison, 25, is named as a person of interest in the case.

If anyone has any information about this case or the location of Khrystopher or Khryshard Harrison, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300. Police did not identify a motive for the shooting. 

