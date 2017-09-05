Georgetown brothers wanted for Ming’z shooting in custody

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Two Georgetown brothers wanted for their involvement in a shooting near Ming’z Bar were arrested Monday night.

Khrystopher Harrison, 26, of Georgetown, and his brother, Khryshard Harrison, 25, have been charged with attempted murder for the shooting. Khryshard faces another charge for domestic violence and failure to appear and Khrystopher faces another charge for driving under suspension.

The Georgetown Police Department says officers responded to a shooting “in the vicinity of Ming’s Bar” located on Merriman Road at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Once on scene, officers discovered one man had been shot and was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital. The victim was later transported to MUSC in Charleston, but his condition was not immediately known.

Police did not identify a motive for the shooting.