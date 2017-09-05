Home security camera captures juvenile stealing gun from Myrtle Beach house

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police officers arrested a young person for a burglary Tuesday.

On Tuesday, police responded to a home burglary on 5th Avenue North, according to police spokesperson Captain Joey Crosby.

The house was equipped with security cameras that recorded the suspect enter the home and steal a handgun. Officers were able to identify the juvenile and locate him at his residence.

The juvenile’s name will not be released because he has not been charged as an adult at this time, according to Captain Crosby.