Pee Dee Incident Management Team sent to Texas to help Harvey survivors

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) -Several emergency workers from the Pee Dee were called down to Texas this week to help survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

The Florence County Emergency Management website explains that the Pee Dee Incident Management Team is hosted by Florence County Emergency Management and serves areas at the request of FEMA or USFA.

The team is made up of highly skilled individuals with backgrounds in law enforcement, fire, EMS and emergency management and can be deployed in the event of natural disasters, gas leaks, plane crashes, or even terrorism.

Facebook posts from the Florence County Emergency Management/ 911 Central Dispatch page say the Pee Dee Incident Management Team checked in at DDC 4 Emergency Operations Center in Garland, Texas on Sunday morning.

The post also says the team will be working 12 hour shifts until further notice.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the 15 member team includes crews from Florence County Emergency Management, Windy Hill Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the City of Florence, Howe Springs Fire Department, City of Anderson, Piedmont Park Fire Department and York County.