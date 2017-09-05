Pelicans getting ready to defend Carolina League title

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will begin their quest to win their third straight Carolina League title when they play their first game of the Southern Division Championship series against Down East on Wednesday.

The Pelicans had a great first half of the season, finishing with a 43-27 record. However, in the second half the team struggled, finishing last in the Southern Division with a 30-40 record.

“We just haven’t found the consistency,” Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey said. “We played poorly, and didn’t score runs. Then we went through a stretch a couple of weeks where we played good and last week we haven’t been knocking in runs. The last week on this road trip we had 7 games, we out hit the opposition in 5 games but only won 2 of them. We just have to find a way to keep the rally going and maximize energy and we haven’t been able to do it.”

If they can pull of the three-peat, the Pelicans would be the first team to ever accomplish the feat.

“I’m more worried about the first series,” Bailey said. “We got a divisional series to get through first. Win or lose, you still have to bring it the next day. I just hope we play good baseball up there and find a way to win. And at least come home with the split and if we win 2 there, it’ll be icing on the cake.”

Below is the complete schedule for the Southern Division Championship Series:

Game 1: Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Down East at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary) Down East at Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) Down East at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

The winner of the Southern Division plays the winner of the Northern Division for the Carolina League title. Lynchburg and Frederick will face off to see who wins the Northern Division title.