SC Attorney General drops lawsuit over DACA

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday afternoon, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement applauding President Trump’s announcement to give Congress time to decide how best to handle “Dreamers,” children and teens who were brought into this country illegally by their parents.

“This is a victory for the rule of law and the Constitution,” Wilson said in the press release. “The Constitution gives the power to pass laws to Congress, not the president. Now Congress can consider how best to address this issue.”

President Trump announced that he’s rescinding DACA, but is giving Congress six months to pass a legal solution.

Attorney general Wilson was one of ten state attorneys general plus one state’s governor who were ready to go to court to challenge the constitutionality of the DACA executive order. With the president’s action, there is now no need for a lawsuit. With Attorney General Wilson’s participation, a federal Court of Appeals had already temporarily blocked Obama’s executive order on other immigration policies.

“As attorney general I took an oath to uphold the Constitution, so I had a sworn duty to stand against this unconstitutional overreach by President Obama. It’s Congress’s job to pass laws and President Trump’s action puts this decision back where it belongs,” Wilson said. “I would not challenge any legislation Congress passes, as long as it’s consistent with the Constitution.”