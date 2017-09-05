Tickets now on sale for An Evening of Hope

FLORENCE, SC – Tickets are now on sale for An Evening of Hope to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research. The McLeod Health Foundation’s 18th Annual Cancer Benefit underwritten by Wells Fargo will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at the Florence Little Theatre.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the HOPE Fund. Gifts made in support of the HOPE Fund (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) benefit oncology patient support services and provide oncology staff with improved access for immediate assistance needs for their patients. Programs supported through this fund provide transportation and medication needs for patients with few resources and educational manuals and supplies.

This year’s event is a musical and comedy revue where talented performers and regional artists pay tribute to loved ones touched by cancer. Performers for the evening will include: Singers Ray and Jordan Taylor, Dancer Scout Hamrick, Violinist Yuri Lvovsky accompanied by Robin Thompson, Musician Brandon Goff, Singer Kristin Hardaway, Dancer R.J. Lee, The Rod Brown Jazz Quartet, and a musical performance by Tippi Harwell, Jumana Swindler and Rebecca Thompson.

Cancer Survivors will also share their testimonials during the evening. These Portraits of Hope include John Braddy, Jane Blum, Leslie Denton, Anne Kirby, Conni Singletary, Jocie Patterson, Robby Roberson, Stephanie Benjamin and Harry Cantey.

In addition, a silent auction will be held featuring items that are donated in honor or memory of a special friend or family member diagnosed with cancer or their own personal journey with the cancer.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person. To purchase tickets, please contact Kendra Collins in the McLeod Foundation office at 843-777-2694 or visit www.mcleodfoundation.org.

