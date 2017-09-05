StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Fair and warm conditions will prevail today across the area as a cold front starts to approach from the west. We’ll start off with mostly sunny skies then clouds will increase through the day. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid and upper 80s. A stronger cold front will approach the region Wednesday increasing shower and storm chances Wednesday into Thursday morning. Behind this front will be another drier and cooler air mass. The dry, cool conditions will stick around through Sunday. Monday’s forecast will largely depend on the position of Irma and the direction it ends up heading. A closer track could bring in rain chances, a further track will keep drier air in the region heading into next week.

Today, mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few isolated showers. Highs 89 inland, 87 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, and mild. Lows 70-74.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs 83-85.