CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department released photos of three people wanted in numerous shoplifting reports.

A post on the police department’s Facebook page says the three individuals were involved in numerous shoplifting incidents at Tanger Outlets, but police did not specify what the suspects stole.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the three suspects is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-5350.