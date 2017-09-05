Two injured in Hartsville shooting; deputies investigating

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday evening.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7 p.m., Monday near Blanding Dr. and Primus Park Rd. Kilgo says that one of the two victims has non-life threatening injuries and the condition of the second victims is unknown at this time.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. There is no word on any suspects.

