49-year-old woman killed in single-car crash in Florence Tuesday night

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is investigating after one person died Tuesday night in a car crash in Florence.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says a fatal single-car collision happened on Church Street near Prout Drive just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 49-year-old Betsy Elwood Sandifer of Florence.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover, according to the coroner

Police say the investigation is ongoing.