Darlington City Council discusses building demolition

Darlington City Council met to discuss a housing demolition that’s been suggested since November of last year. The two hour meeting focused on demolishing houses in Darlington for 45 minutes. Alex Gainey stood before Darlington City Council Tuesday night for one reason.

“We’re trying to save the city money and take more property down,” said Gainey.

Several buildings have been up for discussion to be demolished in Darlington for ten months. At times, council members were confused.

“I’m not understanding it in the way that you’re saying because why take it on when we’re not going to spend more than 60 thousand dollars?,” said one council member.

“You can spend 60 thousand dollars and you can take down 18 houses max or you can spend 60 thousand dollars and do it in house and take all of your houses down that are on the demolition list and do other stuff that you need to do,” responded Gainey.

At one point, the issue of asbestos was discussed.

“But I’m not more concerned with saving money than I am with a person’s health,” said one council member.

Gainey answered by suggesting a piece of equipment that would keep the person operating it safe.

“The piece of equipment that we looked at has an enclosed cap that has filtered air,” said Gainey.

The council accepted the in house budget, but reserve the right for future questions.

Gainey said he was happy with the outcome.