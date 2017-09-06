Horry County on ‘alert’ status with Hurricane Irma’s projected track

New Know Your Zone signs to go up in Horry County. (Image Source: Horry County Emergency Management)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County officials will move to OPCON 4 Wednesday at noon.

Horry County officials say emergency management teams are on “alert” status, which means “county officials have begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, coastal communities including local municipalities, and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”


Tracking Hurricane Irma

Noting that the impacts from Hurricane Irma to South Carolina’s coast are still uncertain, officials say the emergency operations center has not been activated.

Horry County urges neighbors to stay aware of Hurricane Irma’s track and have a plan in the event evacuations are needed.

  • Survey your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.
  • Have family hurricane plans in place.
  • Ensure family emergency/hurricane kits are ready; including items like water, batteries, flashlights, etc.
  • Continually monitor reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up to date hurricane information.
  • Keep vehicles fueled up and serviced.
  • Be sure that you Know Your Zone
  • Know where you will evacuate if needed
  • Make plans for pets

 

