North Myrtle Beach PD gets ‘unstoppable’ high-water rescue vehicles

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety recently received heavy duty equipment that could be used during a major storm.

It includes two military-style high water rescue vehicles, otherwise known as “light medium tactical vehicles.”

“They’re kind of unstoppable,” said Officer Keith Williams. “They can get through anything.”

They can drive through over five feet of water, transport at least 20 people each and will allow officials to get places they couldn’t during Hurricane Matthew.

A massive fire in Cherry Grove during Hurricane Matthew burned down several condos but firetrucks could not initially respond because of the high winds. The National Guard had to drive firefighters to the scene in their high-water rescue vehicles.

“[Now] we don’t have to wait on the National Guard,” said Williams. “We can actually be prepared when it happens before the disaster instead of asking for support afterwards.”

Captain Michael Baldasarre said the vehicles will especially help in flood waters.

“This gives us the ability to do so much that we can’t do with a regular vehicle,” said Baldasarre. “A car gets in a foot of water and it’s out of service. In these [new] vehicles a foot of water and you haven’t even made a dent.”

The vehicles were free to the department through the 1033 military surplus program.

“The government gives it to us as a surplus and we agree to maintain it,” added Williams.

The department also got two large generators that have enough kilowatts to power 50 houses each.

“They would be very expensive for the city to acquire themselves and if we can get some for free from this program, I mean, it benefits the police department, fire department and city as a whole,” said Williams.

As all eyes turn to Hurricane Irma, Williams said this equipment came in at a good time.

“If we get a major storm like the one predicted coming this way, this saves our patrol vehicles from getting flooded and destroyed,” he added. “We can use trucks like these to either rescue people or to get our officers out into the field to help people.”

A document from the Defense Logistics Agency details some equipment requested from the 1033 program by local agencies. Below are some examples of equipment requested:

The Horry County Police Department: Shipping and storage

Florence Regional Airport PD: utility truck, all-terrain vehicle

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office: Excavator, computer systems laptop, traffic/transit signal systems

Florence County Sheriff Department: computer systems laptop, trauma kit insert

Lake View Police Department: Cargo truck, reciprocating compressor unit

SLED: Defibrillator, night vision sniperscope, telecommunication system test set